Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Junellen Strickland
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1947
DIED
December 1, 2020
Junellen Strickland's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Junellen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Boles Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy., Laurinburg, NC 28352
Dec
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
White Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
US 74, Pembroke, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
CAROLIN HARDY
December 4, 2020