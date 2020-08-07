Menu
Justin Lee Black
1978 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1978
DIED
July 8, 2020
Justin Lee Black left the mortal body, which bound him on July 8, 2020.
Justin was born January 19, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Brian Lee Black and Karen (Veches) Black, and he grew up in Utah.
He loved… sports (especially football and the U of U), motorcycling, mountain biking, flying, and all things outdoors. Although Justin could be stubborn sometimes, he loved people, especially children, and we all felt it. He made us laugh with his mischievous smile and witty sarcasm.
Justin served in the Utica New York Mission, then earned his commercial pilot's license. After a mountain biking injury, his giant spirit was held captive by a quadriplegic body. His last nine years were defined by his courageous spirit, tolerance, patience, and his amazingly positive attitude. To know him was to love him!
Justin is survived by his father Brian Black and Kristi; his mother Karen Black; his siblings: Trevor Black (Melissa); Tyson Black (Ashley); Jason Schick (Brittany), Shana Blackburn (Chad); Jon Schick (Monica), Dustin Schick (Amber); and sixteen beautiful nieces and nephews, who adore him.
A private family gathering will be held to honor Justin's life. There will be no public service due to current health conditions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Neuroworx www.neuroworx.org (801)619-3970.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
