Justin Swaney's passing at the age of 31 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Justin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park website.
Published by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park on Dec. 5, 2020.
