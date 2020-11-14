Menu
Justine Conlon
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1927
DIED
November 12, 2020
Justine Conlon's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Home - Worcester website.

Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
555 Pleasant St, Worcester, Massachusetts 01602
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
555 Pleasant St, Worcester, Massachusetts 01602
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
