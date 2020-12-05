Menu
Kadin Lanclos
2006 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 2006
DIED
November 9, 2020
Kadin Lanclos's passing at the age of 14 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .

Published by Sibille Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church
2125 S. Union St., Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home
