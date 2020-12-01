Kami Leigh Clawson passed away November 28, 2020 in Salt Lake City at St. Marks Hospital.
She was born October 30, 1976 in Ogden, the daughter of Scott M. Clawson and Betty Gallegos Clawson. Kami attended Ben Lomond High School and graduated with honors from Weber State University majoring in Psychology with a minor in Technical Sales. She was pursuing her MBA at the University of Phoenix.
She was proud that her name Kami meant "Divine" in Japanese, which helped drive her passions. Kami was very spiritual and embraced all faiths.
Her working life revolved around cooking, helping and inspiring others. Each job was an adventure in her journey to serve her community. She was fearless, always saying her fitness goal was to be "hard to kill." Kami was resilient and lived life by her own rules. She wanted to make the world a better place.
She loved loud music, especially Justin Timberlake. Kami cherished being Godmother to Adah and felt truly blessed to love and support her through life.
Kami is survived by her mother; brother Kerry (Abbey) Gallegos; sister Holly Clawson; nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Jaime Tracy with whom Kami shared all her seasons of life.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; grandpo and dog Maxx.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A visitation will be held prior from 3 to 4 p.m.
The Celebration of Life will be live streamed on Kami's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with funeral expense.
