Kami Clawson
1976 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1976
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Ben Lomond High School
Weber State University
Kami Clawson's passing at the age of 44 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kami in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
