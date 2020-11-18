Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kanyona Towns
1992 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1992
DIED
November 4, 2020
Kanyona Towns's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell Funeral Home Inc in Providence, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kanyona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bell Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
571 Broad Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02907
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
571 Broad Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02907
Funeral services provided by:
Bell Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.