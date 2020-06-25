Karan Dove Roylance Fowers, age 78, Roy UT, passed away on June 22, 2020. Karan was born April 30, 1942 in ldaho Falls lD, to James Orval Roylance and Marge Mckenna.



She married Marvin Edward Fowers on April 15, 1966 in Ogden UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 22, 1968.



Karan was employed by and retired after 20 years of service with Ogden School District.



Karan is survived by her 5 children Roger Fowers, Kathy (Phil) Newman, Kerri (Brad) Kingston, Kelli (Kevin) Cox, and Katie (Ruben) Vasquez. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her brother Douglas (Linda) Roylance, 2 nieces and 2 nephews.



Karan was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Edward Fowers, her parents Orval and Marge Roylance, and grandson Mehki Vasquez.



Private services will be held. lnterment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank Karan's many caring friends and neighbors. A special thanks to Dr. Tricia Ferrin.

