Karen JeanNassfell Adams, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on April 20, 2020 the daughter of Harry and Margaret Young Nassell.She married Kent Adams on June 24, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple.Karen enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping with her Mom and being with her family.Karen is survived by her husband, Noall Kent Adams, 2 daughters, Bonnie and Tammie Adams (Ogden), son Jeff Adam's (Ogden), and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and a brother.Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Lewis 2nd Ward, 435 North Jackson Avenue. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

