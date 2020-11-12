Menu
Karen Alley
1950 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1950
DIED
October 29, 2020
Karen Alley's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Potter Funeral Chapel on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Idaho Sleigh Rides
1099 Banks Lowman Rd., Garden Valley, Idaho 83622
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Chapel
