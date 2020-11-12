Menu
Karen Bails
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1942
DIED
November 10, 2020
Karen Bails's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd. in Canonsburg, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Nov
12
Service
7:00p.m.
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St, Canonsburg, PA 15317
So sorry for the family loss. Our family's new each other when we lived next door to each other. We all wen to the same church She will be missed
Harry Beam Jr
Friend
November 11, 2020