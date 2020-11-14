Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Carpenter
1963 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1963
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Karen Carpenter's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
home of Jeremy and Trisha
110 Devin Rd., Shelby, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 13, 2020