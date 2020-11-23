Karen Doyle's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenicare Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenicare Funeral Home website.
Published by Serenicare Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.