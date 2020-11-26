Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Eddy
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Karen Eddy's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Rest in sweet eternal peace Karen Sweet Pea. We were so incredibly blessed to be in your life and to have been loved by you. Love you sweet cousin Shorty.
Vera Rose-Wages
Family
November 25, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to you all as you mourn the passing of your beloved Karen.
Peggy Adams
November 25, 2020
Karen made memories of High School cherished by us that knew her. I was proud to have served her when she helped with the Student Council auction. Her smiling face will never be forgotten.
Burton A Westfall
Classmate
November 25, 2020
Sending prayers for comfort and strength for Karen's family. Thank you for letting me care for her.
Carolynn
November 23, 2020
My condolences to Karen's family. When I think of her, a smile comes to my face because she was always smiling and friendly every time I saw her.
Sandy Wolfinger Bromley
November 23, 2020