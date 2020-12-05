Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Haller
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Karen Haller's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine in Muscatine, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa 52761
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Family: I knew your mom for years. We lived in Grandview also and I actually babysat for you all. I worked with her at Wiedemann Industries. She was a character and always made things fun. She will be missed.
Teresa Murray
December 1, 2020
Condolences to Karen´s Family
Charlotte Mohror
November 29, 2020