Karen Higgins's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hollen Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hollen Funeral Home website.
Published by Hollen Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
