Karen Lapinski
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1948
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Church
Karen Lapinski's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
12700 Pearl Road, Strongsville, Ohio 44136
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
