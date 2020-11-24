Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Leath
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1953
DIED
November 23, 2020
Karen Leath's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zieren Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zieren Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle, Illinois 62231
Nov
28
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle, Illinois 62231
Funeral services provided by:
Zieren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.