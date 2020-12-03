Karen Oudinot's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc in Reading, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
