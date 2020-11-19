Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Phelps-Trimmer
1955 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1955
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
VFW
Karen Phelps-Trimmer's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkdull Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barkdull Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875
Funeral services provided by:
Barkdull Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.