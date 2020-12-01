Menu
Karen Porter
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
Karen Porter's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So sorry, the Robbins family was a great part of my life when growing up. Great, kind people I was fortunate to share family events with. I am sure her immediate family and brothers and sisters will miss her.
Melvin Heflin
Family
November 29, 2020