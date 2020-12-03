Menu
Karen Powelson
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
Karen Powelson's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avista Funeral & Cremation in Santa Fe, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avista Funeral & Cremation website.

Published by Avista Funeral & Cremation on Dec. 3, 2020.
I worked with Karen when I was at New Mexico Magazine. She helped me set-up the printing of our Doug West monograph. We printed at Stinehour Press - a fine art printing press in New England and she accompanied me so I could learn how to be "on press" for a book printing project. It turned out to be a gorgeously printed and bound book showcasing Doug's incredible silkscreen images of New Mexico landscapes.
She was kind and helpful in teaching a novice. I'll always be grateful to her and value her kindness and her generosity in sharing her vast knowledge of fine art 4/Color process printing. She was a beautiful person and soul. Rest in Peace Karen.

Bette Brodsky
Friend
November 30, 2020
I will always appreciate Karen for her devotion to her friends, for her sense of fun and adventure and her willingness to test her limits especially with skiing. Karen was petite in stature with a large heart and wonderful, fun spirit. I will miss my sweet friend and will think of her always when I ski on sunny warm days in Taos. This picture below was taken by Jean Francois.
Sarah Cobb
Friend
November 29, 2020
I have known Karen since we both served on the board of the Santa Fe Festival of the Arts back in the eighties. It was my first experience serving on a non profit board and Karen was something of a mentor. Sorry to see Karen go so soon. RIP Karen
William Schmitt
Friend
November 29, 2020