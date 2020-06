Karen Lynn Robinson Richman, mother to many, born in Akron, Ohio December 11, 1956, passed peacefully June 10, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her two children, Sarah Lynn Richman Madsen and Christopher Reed Richman, four grandchildren, Sadie A Madsen, Bailey K. Thurston, Aspen Richman and Jade Richman. She will be missed and loved always.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.