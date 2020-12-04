Menu
Karen Roces
1992 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1992
DIED
November 30, 2020
Karen Roces's passing at the age of 28 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCully Polyniak Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
McCully - Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
McCully - Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Funeral services provided by:
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
