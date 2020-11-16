Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Russell
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1942
DIED
November 13, 2020
Karen Russell's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evansville Baptist Church
1585 Ohltown McDonald Road, Niles, Ohio 44446
Funeral services provided by:
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.