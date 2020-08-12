Karen C. Iorio Salva 57, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Hamilton. Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong area resident. She is a graduate of Hamilton High School West, Class of 1981. Karen most recently worked for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Princeton NJ. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to cook, bake and enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, shopping, spending time outside in the sun and taking selfies, she loved the holidays especially Christmas Eve. She had a smile that would light up any room and a sense of humor that kept everyone laughing. Karen will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Karen loved her family dearly, she had a kind heart and giving soul. She is survived by her parents, Louis and Vera Iorio. Her beloved daughters Savanna Salva and fiancee David Osnato, Brittani Salva and Michael Abbott. Brothers and sisters in law, Mark and Mary Helen Iorio, Jon and Linda Iorio, and Louis Iorio. Her very special nieces and nephews, Alyse and Tyler Eichorst, Vanessa Iorio and fiancee Jon Lieser, Alexa Iorio Williams and her husband Ean Williams, Jon David Iorio and Sara Furch. Her great nephew Jameson Anthony Williams. Step daughters Meagan and Jaimesue Salva. Her dear friends Diana Williams and Lisa Hogan, several aunts, uncles and cousins. And her beloved dog Zoey who never left her side.
The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice Care at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Hamilton for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Karen's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ pancan.org.
Cremation is under the direction of Franklin H. Rainear Jr. Ewing NJ. A memorial mass will be private.
Published by Legacy Remembers from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.