Karen Scott's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel in Shoshone, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel website.
Published by Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
