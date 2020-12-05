Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Scott
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1935
DIED
November 30, 2020
Karen Scott's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel in Shoshone, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
404 West B Street, Shoshone, Idaho 83352
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:45p.m.
Shoshone Cemetery
32-98 U.S. Hwy 26, Shoshone, Idaho 83352
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.