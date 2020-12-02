Karen Sharp's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home website.
Published by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
