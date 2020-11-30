Menu
Karen Squiers
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1961
DIED
November 22, 2020
Karen Squiers's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Life Church
7184 Club Drive (Old Odessa Country Club), Odessa, Texas 79765
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
