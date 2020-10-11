Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Watson
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1951
DIED
October 6, 2020
Karen Hartman Watson, 69, of Baldwin Twp, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Loving Wife of 44 years to Gary M Watson; Loving Mother of Michael G Watson (Marita) and David C Watson; Proud Grandmother of Michael A Watson and Carter P Watson. Karen was preceded in death by her Granddaughter Victoria. Karen was the kindest and most genuine person you could ever meet. She always had time to help you no matter what the task was and put others needs above her own. She was born on March 2, 1951, to the late Alma "Betty" Hartman (nee Schaffer) and Harry L Hartman. Karen was a Disney Fanatic, working for The Disney Store for 10 years and worked at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando as a seasonal employee for 4 years. There will be no viewing. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers you can make to donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at Make a Donation - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont (412 531-4000).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.