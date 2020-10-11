Karen Hartman Watson, 69, of Baldwin Twp, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Loving Wife of 44 years to Gary M Watson; Loving Mother of Michael G Watson (Marita) and David C Watson; Proud Grandmother of Michael A Watson and Carter P Watson. Karen was preceded in death by her Granddaughter Victoria. Karen was the kindest and most genuine person you could ever meet. She always had time to help you no matter what the task was and put others needs above her own. She was born on March 2, 1951, to the late Alma "Betty" Hartman (nee Schaffer) and Harry L Hartman. Karen was a Disney Fanatic, working for The Disney Store for 10 years and worked at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando as a seasonal employee for 4 years. There will be no viewing. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers you can make to donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at Make a Donation - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont (412 531-4000).

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.