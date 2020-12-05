Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Zoller
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1950
DIED
November 28, 2020
Karen Zoller's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc in Mt Lebanon, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.