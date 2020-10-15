Our beloved Kari Lynn Green, 57, passed away October 12, 2020 peacefully at her home in Kaysville, Utah.







Kari was born June 8, 1963 to Andrew LaVell and Barbara Jeanne Merrill Veteto in Eugene, Oregon.







She moved with her family to Yakima, Washington in 1966, then Kennewick, Washington in 1975 where she graduated from Kennewick High School in 1981. She attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho where she met Bradley C. Green. They married November 5, 1982 in the Seattle LDS Temple. Their first home was in Kaysville, Utah.







Kari and Brad raised their three children in Kaysville and Farmington, Utah, where they were actively involved in sports with Kari as their best cheerleader.







Kari was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in several callings before health difficulties began. She was dedicated to her family, loved them dearly and did all she could for them.







She worked in the fields of dermatology and insurance. In her earlier years she was a model and loved to sing and dance. She lit up the room with her sense of humor and contagious laugh. She was a very good student in school. She was known for her sarcastic wit and her loving heart. She loved her pets but her grandchildren were her greatest joy!







Kari is survived by her husband Brad and three children; Kyrstyn, Bradley Quinn (Mindy Trump) and Kenzie Lynn, two grandchildren; Scarlett and Brody, also by her parents and siblings; Kimberly Button (Douglas), Cynthia Harper (Jerry), Beci Hunting, Melyssa Riggs (Matthew).







She was preceded in death by her brother Andrew Merrill Veteto, her sister Julia Leigh Hardinger (Wayne-deceased), and her mother and father-in-law, Marge and Udell Green.







We are grateful for the knowledge that we will see Kari again. See you on the other side, girl!





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.