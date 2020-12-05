Menu
Karin Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Karin Johnson's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Karin in the Guest Book below.

Published by Billow Fairlawn Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Saturday April 17, 2021
11:00 AM
The Chapel
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304

INURNMENT
Saturday
April 17, 2021
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W. Market St.
Fairlawn, OH 44333

The service will be held in the Primetime Room. Lunch will be served immediately after, in the Chapel Dining area. 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (to R.S.V.P. for lunch, call Joyce 330-571-1571 or email: [email protected] by 4/1/2021) Everyone planning to attend the graveside committal is requested to meet at the front gate of the cemetery Johnson/Ostapowicz Family Plot Sec 6 Lot 175B.
Joyce Johnson
Daughter
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
November 22, 2020