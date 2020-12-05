CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Saturday April 17, 2021
11:00 AM
The Chapel
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
INURNMENT
Saturday
April 17, 2021
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W. Market St.
Fairlawn, OH 44333
The service will be held in the Primetime Room. Lunch will be served immediately after, in the Chapel Dining area. 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (to R.S.V.P. for lunch, call Joyce 330-571-1571 or email: [email protected]
by 4/1/2021) Everyone planning to attend the graveside committal is requested to meet at the front gate of the cemetery Johnson/Ostapowicz Family Plot Sec 6 Lot 175B.