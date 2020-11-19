Menu
Karl Deak
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Karl Deak's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond in Hammond, IN .

Published by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond on Nov. 19, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
November 19, 2020