Karl Kues
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Special Olympics
United States Army
Karl Kues's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zieren Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Posey Cemetery
Intersection of Highway 161 and Highway 127, Carlyle, Illinois 62231
Funeral services provided by:
Zieren Funeral Home
