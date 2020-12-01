Menu
Karl Reedt
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1940
DIED
January 1, 2020
Karl Reedt's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home in Rosedale, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home website.

Published by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
