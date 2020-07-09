It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Karl Tanner.



Karl was born August 30th, 1934 in Price Utah to Owen and Marcia Tanner. Karl was the youngest of five children (three brothers (Doug, Jim, and Jerry) and one sister (Hellen). Karl spent his childhood and early adult years in Price, which is where he met his future wife Melda Elaine Martell.



Karl was exposed to constructlon at a young age, learning at the feet of his father Owen, who was a master carpenter. Karl passed these skills on to his sons, with whom he did a variety of construction and remodeling projects for neighbors, ward members and friends.



Karl graduated from Carbon High in 1952. From 1954 to 1962 Karl served his country as a PFC in the Army during the Vietnam War. Karl was home on leave when he met his future wife, Melda Elaine Martell. They eloped to Elko, Nevada on October 6, 1956. Later getting sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 17, 1958. Karl and Melda have nine children. Using his GI benefits, Karl earned his Associates degree from Stevens Henager College.



Karl worked retail sales and sales management for a variety of companies, including ZCMI, Weinstocks, Anderson Lumber and Stock Building Supply.



Karl was known as the man who would help anybody. He helped countless friends, neighbors and ward members with basement remodels, reroofing homes, leaking pipes, sprinkling systems, etc. He was always looking for a chance to help someone else.



Karl has been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints since his youth. He has served in many callings ranging from teacher, member of the bishopric, member of the stake high council, temple worker and stake missionary. He loved the gospel and retained his faith in Jesus Christ until the very end.



Karl is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and his wife Melda. He is survived by his children; Jon Tanner, Marty (Sheri) Tanner, Cindy (Rob) Hamilton, Steve (Erlene) Tanner, Dan (Alisa) Tanner, Brian Tanner, Gary (Wendi) Tanner, Tom (Kim) Tanner and Cathy (Daren) Moon. Additionally, Karl is survived by 37 Grandkids and 29 Great-Grandkids.



A viewing will be held for Karl at Myers Mortuary in Roy, on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM. Masks or face coverings are required. A grave-side service for the family will be held later that day.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.