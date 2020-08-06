Karla Lawana Maki, 76, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. She was born October 29, 1943, to George and Marvel Pope.



Karla grew up in Ogden, Utah all of her life and was the youngest of eight siblings. She had seven sisters and one brother.



Karla married John Verburg and between them, they had two children, Shawn Hickman (Verburg) and Michael Verburg (passed away February 28, 2018).



Karla and John divorced, and she later married James Maki and had two more children, Jason Maki and Corey Maki. Karla and James later divorced.



Karla was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was completely devoted to her family and loved ones. Karla loved collecting fairy figurines and snowmen; she has an extensive collection of both that was gifted to her over the years from her loved ones.



Karla was sweet and soft-spoken but still managed to turn heads in a crowded room with her beautiful smile, and loving personality. Karla was given the nickname "Mickey" from her grandchildren; she loved it so much she preferred it over grandma. Karla loved any seasonal event that brought her family closer, with Christmas being her favorite.



Karla is survived by her three children: Shawn Hickman (Verburg), Jason Maki, and Corey Maki; two older sisters: Wanda Pope and Sharon Watkins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Karla is at peace with her son Michael, and the rest of her family.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Anyone is welcome to attend. Attendees may start gathering at 2 pm; Memorial Services begin at 3 pm.



Due to COVID-19 face masks are required for attendance to services.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.