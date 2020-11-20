Karyn Marie Sanders Cunliffe, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 42 on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah after a lingering illness.



Karyn was born on August 23, 1978 in Provo, Utah to Thomas Lee Sanders and Anita Lorraine (Stanfield) Sanders. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Utah Valley University in 2002 and was highly valued by every company she worked for. On October 4, 2014, she married the love of her life, Troy David Cunliffe, and stepped into the role of bonus mom to Tristan Rhys Cunliffe, with whom she developed a close and loving bond. She loved Tristan with all of her heart.



Karyn was devoted to her family, close friends, and nature. A multi-talented artisan, Karyn pursued every undertaking with passion: jewelry-making, art, poetry, reading, and writing. She had a deep love of music and the piano.



Karyn was an excellent accountant and was employed by Utah Symphony/Utah Opera in their finance department as Controller. She was a valued employee and loved by her co-workers.



Karyn is survived by her husband, Troy, and step-son, Tristan: her parents, Tom and Anita; siblings, Michael (Michelle) Sanders, Aimee Sanders-Krause, and Jerrilyn (Brad) Smith; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, David and Lisa Cunliffe; several nieces, and nephews; and her beloved kitty, Ecko Bunkins.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private viewing and service. At a later date there will be a celebration of Karyn's life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, GoFundMe campaign, Karyn Sanders Cunliffe Memorial Fund (https://gf.me/u/y9as5m). A memorial fund is also being set up at Mountain America Credit Union, in the name of Karyn Marie Sanders Cunliffe.



Unfold My Heart



Unfold my heart like origami with your golden locks and smile you found me



"You had me at "hello" now it's sadly time to let you go.



This heaviness is so much to bear



It doesn't seem real



I'm sobbing and gasping for air



You welcomed me into your heart



I accepted this gift and took part



Your eyes glistening a radiant beauty



Your sweet soul it did move me



So proud of your brilliance



Through our trials you showed such resilience



You gave me that push and helped me along when the tide was too high and felt so strong



I remember you saying just ride that wave I am forever grateful for the love you gave



So I sit here and mourn as tears trickle down my face a chapter shut I can't replace



I reminisce of our memories that feed my soul to add pages to that book I can't let go



Your love had infinite reach



For your personal Joys you loved to teach. We all looked up to you so look down on us and sprinkle us



with angel dust



Our connection, our sacred bond will live forever while you're gone.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.