Kassi Ardoin
1982 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1982
DIED
October 28, 2020
Kassi Ardoin's passing at the age of 38 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home Inc in Port Barre, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sibille Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Oct
30
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
402 Saizan Avenue, Port Barre, Louisiana 70577
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
