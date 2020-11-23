Menu
Katherine Baggarley
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1931
DIED
October 25, 2020
Katherine Baggarley's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta in Roberta, GA .

Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roberta City Cemetery
Mathews Street, Roberta, Georgia 31078
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
November 23, 2020