Katherine Boaz's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avista Funeral & Cremation in Santa Fe, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avista Funeral & Cremation website.
Published by Avista Funeral & Cremation on Nov. 13, 2020.
