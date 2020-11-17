Katherine Bolton's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website.
Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
