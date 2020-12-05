Menu
Katherine Brooks
1956 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1956
DIED
December 1, 2020
Katherine Brooks's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
6801 East Business 20, Odessa, Texas 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
