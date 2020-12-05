Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katherine Combs
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1952
DIED
December 3, 2020
Katherine Combs's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Lopes Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Lopes Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by George Lopes Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02121
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02121
Funeral services provided by:
George Lopes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.