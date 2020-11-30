Menu
Katherine Dickerson
1971 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1971
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Latter Day Saints
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Katherine Dickerson's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville website.

Published by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
GUEST BOOK
