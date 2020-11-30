Menu
Katherine Hogan
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1956
DIED
November 19, 2020
Katherine Hogan's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMaster Funeral Home in Braintree, MA .

Published by McMaster Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Very sorry to hear of Kate's passing. I knew Kate from dealing with her at PERAC. She was always very helpful, patient and kind. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Celeste McGlone (Quincy Retirement System)
Celeste McGlone
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
Jack and the Hogan Family,
Heart felt sympathies. May Happy Memories of time spent with Kathy carrying you through this very sad and difficult time.
Hugs and Prayers.
The Courage's
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jack, I was saddened when Annie from the vault told me. I recall you mentioning your wife and talking about the great cruise vacations you would take. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Take care
Sandy McKay
Coworker
November 22, 2020