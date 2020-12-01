Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katherine Jennette
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1926
DIED
November 22, 2020
Katherine Jennette's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katherine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.