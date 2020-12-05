Menu
Katherine Miller
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1929
DIED
November 28, 2020
Katherine Miller's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro, NC .

Published by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Bap. Ch. 16N
260 NC Hwy 16 N, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Bap. Ch. 16N
260 NC Hwy 16 N, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28697
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
